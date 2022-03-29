Manslaughter charge laid in northern Manitoba death: RCMP

RCMP in Thompson, Man. have charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter following an alleged assault at a gathering over the weekend.

On Mar. 26, at approximately 8 p.m., RCMP received a report a 29-year-old man had died following an assault at a home in York Factory First Nation.

According to Mounties, the man was at a gathering at the home when he was assaulted by another man. He was taken to the nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Trevor Saunders of York Landing has been charged with manslaughter. The charge has not been tested in court, and he remains in custody.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.