With snowfall and winter storm warnings still in effect for a large swath of central and southern Manitoba, Environment and Climate Change Canada has released preliminary snowfall amounts for communities across the province.

It says as of Monday morning, Minnedosa, Erikson and Stonewall received 30 cm of snow.

As of 4 p.m., the City of Winnipeg had 22 cm of snow.

Up to 15 more cm of snow could fall in the region covered by warnings, which extends as far north as Flin Flon on the west side of Manitoba. The weather agency said a Colorado Low will spread waves of heavy snow and is expected to "taper off from the east" starting Monday evening.

HEAVY SNOWFALL BLANKETS MANITOBA OVERNIGHT, DOWNING TREES, IMPACTING POWER

The City of Winnipeg said Monday afternoon that it had received approximately "25 calls for downed trees or branches due to the heavy snowfall" and asks people experiencing issues to call 311.

At one point Monday morning, Manitoba Hydro said 10,000 customers were without power in the province. By 2 p.m., power had been restored to about half those customers, but the utility said access had been a challenge for crews working in rural areas, and it anticipated there would be "several extended outages."

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Manitoba Hydro said roughly 1,200 customers were still without power across Manitoba, around 750 of these customers are in Winnipeg. Power should be restored to everyone in Winnipeg by the end of Tuesday morning and crews are being sent out to the remaining communities.

HIGHWAYS CLOSE DUE TO POOR ROAD CONDITIONS

A number of highways closed due to the storm, but many have since reopened.

According to Manitoba 511, the closures were due to poor winter driving conditions.

Motorists were also being asked to use caution when travelling on Highways 10, 19, the Lake Audy Road and Rolling River Road in Riding Mountain National Park because of poor driving conditions and visibility.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS AT WINNIPEG AIRPORT

Five flights were cancelled Monday morning flying in and out of Winnipeg due to the weather.

Winnipeg Airports Authority Director of Communications and Public Affairs Tyler MacAfee said some were proactively cancelled in anticipation of the storm.

Additionally, one flight set to land in Winnipeg from Vancouver was diverted to Calgary.

However despite the weather, MacAfee said delays as of this morning are minimal.

"The planes for the most part are on schedule or running a few minutes late, as to be expected in this kind of weather," he said.

"We're accustomed to winter events like this in Winnipeg, so this isn't anything out of the ordinary."

SCHOOL CLOSURES IN MANITOBA

Due to extreme weather conditions, some school divisions across Manitoba are closed for Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Turtle Mountain School Division

All buses and classes are canceled.

Pine Creek School Division

All schools are closed

Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools closed

Brandon School Division

No buses outside city.

Southwest Horizon School Divison

All school are closed.

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine

Saint-Lazare, La Source à Shilo, Aurèle Lemoine Saint-LAurent, Jours de Plaine in Laurier, Ecole régionale Notre-Dame, Gilbert-Rosset Saint-Claude ,Saint-jean-baptiste, Réal-Bérard Saint-Pierre are closed.

Red River Valley School Division

All schools are closed.