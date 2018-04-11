

CTV Winnipeg





A group of marchers arrived at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Tuesday after travelling hundreds of kilometres by foot to raise awareness about the meth crisis in Northern Manitoba.

The walk began in St. Theresa Point First Nation and grew in numbers as the group got closer to Winnipeg.

Maureen Wood, who led the march, said she believes that some Island Lake community members were offered and became addicted to meth while in Winnipeg when they were evacuated to the city due to wildfires.

It’s her goal to bring awareness to this issue at the legislature.

“All of us are affected by it,” she said.

“And people are slowly killing themselves and getting in trouble with the law.”

Wood, who is from St. Theresa Point, is pushing for treatment centres in her community, as well as a youth centre where young people can go to stay busy so they don’t fall prey to drugs.