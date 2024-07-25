Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, filming movie in Manitoba

Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie adaptation being filmed in Manitoba.

According to IMDB, Mark Hamill and Judy Greer will be among the cast of “The Long Walk,” which is an adaptation of a novel of the same name.

It’s filming at Birds Hill Provincial Park and there are casting opportunities for people in the area.

According to a posting, the film is looking for the following roles in the St. Lazare area on Aug. 16 and 17:

A couple in a diner who is over the age of 18; and

A passerby who is over the age of 18.

They are also looking for the following positions to be available on Aug. 7 in the La Riviere area:

A male farmer who appears between the ages of 35 and 65;

The farmer’s wife who appears between 35 and 65; and

The farmer’s daughter who appears between the age of 13 and 17.

The following roles are available to those available on Aug. 12 and 13 in the La Riviere area: