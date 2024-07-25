WINNIPEG
    • Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, filming movie in Manitoba

    Mark Hamill salutes as he arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Mark Hamill salutes as he arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie adaptation being filmed in Manitoba.

    According to IMDB, Mark Hamill and Judy Greer will be among the cast of “The Long Walk,” which is an adaptation of a novel of the same name.

    It’s filming at Birds Hill Provincial Park and there are casting opportunities for people in the area.

    According to a posting, the film is looking for the following roles in the St. Lazare area on Aug. 16 and 17:

    • A couple in a diner who is over the age of 18; and
    • A passerby who is over the age of 18.

    They are also looking for the following positions to be available on Aug. 7 in the La Riviere area:

    • A male farmer who appears between the ages of 35 and 65;
    • The farmer’s wife who appears between 35 and 65; and
    • The farmer’s daughter who appears between the age of 13 and 17.

    The following roles are available to those available on Aug. 12 and 13 in the La Riviere area:

    • Kids on a porch between the ages of six and 10;
    • A man standing by a pick-up truck; and
    • Folks sitting on chairs.

