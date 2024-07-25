Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, filming movie in Manitoba
Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie adaptation being filmed in Manitoba.
According to IMDB, Mark Hamill and Judy Greer will be among the cast of “The Long Walk,” which is an adaptation of a novel of the same name.
It’s filming at Birds Hill Provincial Park and there are casting opportunities for people in the area.
According to a posting, the film is looking for the following roles in the St. Lazare area on Aug. 16 and 17:
- A couple in a diner who is over the age of 18; and
- A passerby who is over the age of 18.
They are also looking for the following positions to be available on Aug. 7 in the La Riviere area:
- A male farmer who appears between the ages of 35 and 65;
- The farmer’s wife who appears between 35 and 65; and
- The farmer’s daughter who appears between the age of 13 and 17.
The following roles are available to those available on Aug. 12 and 13 in the La Riviere area:
- Kids on a porch between the ages of six and 10;
- A man standing by a pick-up truck; and
- Folks sitting on chairs.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Reported rate of child pornography increased 52% in 2023, total crime up 3%: Statistics Canada
Last year, reported child pornography cases increased by more than 50 per cent in Canada, in part due to more cases being sent to police by specialized internet child exploitation units, according to a Statistics Canada report.
Justin Timberlake's attorney disputes he was intoxicated when arrested for DWI
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
What we know about 'malicious' attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
Federal government posts $3.9B deficit in April, May
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Thousands of fans take place along River Seine for rainy Olympic opening ceremony
Fans have started to claim their spots along the River Seine ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Regina
A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday night.
-
Third-string quarterback Davis Alexander rallies Alouettes past Roughriders 20-16
Alexander threw two touchdowns in relief as Montreal rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-16.
-
Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
Saskatoon
-
Truck swallowed by sinkhole in Saskatoon
A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.
-
Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
-
'Can't give people the dignity': Saskatoon nurses sound alarm under extreme overcapacity
Nurses at Saskatoon's two busiest hospitals are once again sounding the alarm about severe overcapacity concerns in the emergency departments.
Edmonton
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
-
'Core members' of Edmonton extortion series arrested but leader still at large: EPS
Edmonton police have arrested six more people in connection to an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
Calgary
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary to see return to seasonal temperatures for the weekend
Calgary got off to a much clearer start from an air quality standpoint on Friday, compared to earlier in the week.
-
Fire outside Shawnessy Value Village sends smoke billowing into store
Calgary firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze at a Shawnessy strip mall on Friday.
Toronto
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
Two people arrested in connection with deadly Scarborough restaurant fire
Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide investigation after a deadly fire at a Scarborough restaurant last month.
-
Man who allegedly robbed three banks in one day was wanted in indecent act investigation: police
A man wanted for exposing himself on a downtown streetcar platform last month has now been arrested in connection with a trio of bank robberies that took place over the span of a few hours on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa's luxury home market is seeing a boost in 2024, with a "significant increase" in homes priced at $2 million and higher entering the market, according to a new report. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this summer.
-
'Shawarma warning': Canada's shawarma capital using food to educate Ottawa residents on weather warnings
The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.
Montreal
-
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
-
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
-
Montreal airport targeted again by environmental activists; two arrested
Environmental activists were back at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening, this time committing acts of mischief on the outside windows. Montreal police (SPVM) arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m. to support airport security as a small group of protesters sprayed paint on the airport's exterior windows.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
-
Weekend weather set to turn the heat up in the Maritimes
A ridge of high pressure building in from the west will bring mostly sunny conditions to the Maritimes on both Saturday and Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of B.C.
The hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. are leading to an air advisory in parts of the province, with smoke expected to reach the Lower Mainland this weekend.
-
"Sweetie" the Shih Tzu surrendered to BC SPCA, ready for adoption next week
The BC SPCA is applauding a dog owner for making the difficult decision to surrender their ailing pet, ensuring it receives much-needed medical care.
-
B.C. nurse's mishandling of medication and documentation leads to 2-month suspension
A B.C. nurse has had her registration suspended for two months over practice issues related to medication administration and documentation.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
-
No criminal charges in crash that killed municipal worker near Victoria
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. lets wineries import grapes for 2024 vintages after 'devastating' winter losses
The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after "devastating" losses this winter.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver after flashing his high beams at approaching police.
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Truck spotted swerving all over road and hitting signs
A driver from New Tecumesth Ont. was charged after swerving all over the road and hitting reflector signs.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
London
-
London teen hit in the head with a gun and threatened: Police
A 16 year old has been arrested and police are looking for three more teens after an assault in London involving a gun.
-
Protesters greet Poilievre at north London event
A not-so-warm welcome for the leader of the federal Conservative party Thursday night, as Pierre Poilievre was greeted by protesters outside an appearance in north London.
-
Solution to Wharncliffe Road’s bottleneck delayed by decision not to fund cost increase
Roadwork to eliminate one of London’s worst traffic bottlenecks has been delayed by a decision not to fund its skyrocketing price tag.