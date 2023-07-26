Mark Stone brings the Stanley Cup to the Children's Hospital

Kids at HSC Children's Hospital got the special chance to meet the captain of the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday and he brought along some hardware as well.

Mark Stone had the Stanley Cup in hand when arrived at the hospital with his family. He visited with kids, and staff, and even participated in the hospital's TV show.

"Children can spend days, weeks, months and sometimes years in hospital depending on their condition and we know celebrations, purposeful activity and a sense of belonging are an important part of a child's well-being and recovery," said Laura Ebenspanger, the manager of Patient Care-Ambulatory Care at the hospital, in a news release.

Mark Stone holds a baby in the Stanley Cup at the HSC Children's Hospital on July 26, 2023. (Source: Children's Hospital Foundation)

The president and CEO of the Children's Hospital Foundation, Stefano Grande, said a visit like this from Stone shows a "deep level of caring for his community."

"Kids in hospital can face some extremely tough days, but moments like seeing the Stanley Cup and meeting a local hockey hero like Mark Stone offer an opportunity for excitement, distraction, and positive memories in hospital," said Grande in a release.

The visit has been one of many stops Stone has made in his hometown with the Cup, including the arena he played in as a kid, visiting some of his old high school teachers, and having an event at Breezy Bend golf course in Headingley on Tuesday.

Mark Stone and Dr. Good Bear pose with the Stanley Cup as Stone visited HSC Children's Hospital on July 26, 2023. (Source: Children's Hospital Foundation)