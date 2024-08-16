Mary Poppins, Folklorama and a vintage camper rally: What's on in Manitoba this weekend
Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from Aug. 16 to 18, 2024.
Folklorama
August 4-17
Travel around the world without leaving home at this annual celebration of culture. Tickets required.
Mary Poppins
August 15-September 1
Rainbow Stage
The supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Mary Poppins comes alive under the dome at Rainbow Stage. Tickets required.
Stonewall Quarry Days
August 16-18
Stonewall
Exciting rides and games with entertainment for the whole family.
Plum Fest
August 16-18
Plum Coulee
Enjoy a parade, live music, bike decorating contest, food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, duck race and fireworks.
Virden Indoor Rodeo & Wild West Daze
August 15-18
Virden
Great rodeo action combined with a community celebration, including a bbq, family entertainment and a mechanical bull.
Minnedosa’s Annual FunFest
August 16-18, 2024
Minnedosa
A parade, car show, entertainment and kid’s zone highlight this annual event.
Lion's Children's Fair
August 17, 10 a.m.
Wawanesa Recreation Centre
Family-friendly activities including a teddy bear parade, petting zoo, wagon rides and bouncy castles.
Roger Kim Lee Music Fest
August 16-18
Eriksdale
Relax and enjoy live music and more in an intimate prairie setting. Tickets required.
Bring Your Love Festival of Arts
August 15-19
Ledwich Family Farm, RM of Armstrong
Art meets electronic music, set against a picturesque backdrop at this unique festival. Tickets required.
Prairie Wires Summer Sound Series
August 17, 7 p.m.
Princess Park, Brandon
Bring your own lawn chair to enjoy a showcase featuring Brandon University School of Music alumni.
Heart of the City Music Festival
August 16-17
Hargrave St. Market/True North Square
Music festival in the heart of downtown Winnipeg featuring Neighbour Andy, Apollo Sun, The Haileys and more. Tickets required.
StrEAT Feast
August 16-18
The Forks
Take a food trip at The Forks with street foods, cultural specialties, local art and live performances.
Manitoba Fiberglass and Vintage Camper Rally
August 16-18
St. Malo Provincial Park
Celebrate vintage campers with workshops, tours, a swap meet and more.
Old-Time Dance
August 18, 1 p.m.
Gimli Park Pavilion, Gimli
Band: The Gemstars
Get your dancing shoes ready for this month event. Tickets required.
Comic Book Pop-up Sale
August 17, 10 a.m.
St. Vital Centre
The Children’s Hospital Book Market hosts a comic book sale.
Paranormal Investigation
August 17, 8 p.m.
Historical Museum of St. James – Assiniboia
Learn to use the Winnipeg Paranormal Group’s equipment as you explore 3 buildings for the sound of laughter or sight of a past prisoner. Tickets required.
The Wonderful World of Studio Ghibli
Dave Barber Cinematheque
August 16
Movie: Ponyo
August 17
Movie: Whisper of the Heart
Discover the world of Studio Ghibli with a pair of feature films. Tickets required.
Saturday Morning All-you-can-eat-Cereal Cartoon Party
August 17, 10 a.m.
Dave Barber Cinematheque
Three hours of retro cartoons, commercials and PSAs, along with all the cereal you can eat. Tickets required.
Movie Nights at the Square
August 16
Transcona Centennial Square
Movie: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Grab a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy a feature film under the stars.
Manitoba Summer Games
August 11-17
Dauphin
Manitoba athletes converge on Dauphin to represent their region in a variety of sports such as athletics, swimming and soccer.
BINIverse Canada Tour
August 16, 6 p.m.
Centennial Concert Hall
Experience the next wave of Filipino music and culture with BINI, a group of eight talented young women. Tickets required.
Steve Earle Alone Again Tour
August 18, 7:30 p.m.
Burton Cummings Theatre
Join singer-songwriter Steve Earle for a solo and stripped-down set.
Corydon Avenue Concert Series
August 16, 7 p.m.
Cockburn St. S.
Band: The Tune Raiders
August 17, 7 p.m.
Hugo St. N.
Band: Amici & Special Guests
Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.
Summer Concert Series
August 17, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Beach Bandstand
Band: Geoff Erickson Band
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.
Gimli Harbour Concert Series
August 17, 7 p.m.
Gimli
Band: The Main Street Exiles with Outros
Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.
Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series
August 16, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.
Lyric Theatre
Movies: Migration and Madame Web
August 17, 2 p.m.
Performance garden @ The Leaf
Band: Two Out of Three Acoustic Duo
August 18, 12 p.m.
Leo Mol Sculpture Garden
Band: Rosemarie Todaschuk
August 18, 7p.m.
Lyric Theatre
Band: Field Guide
Provincial Park Programming
Batty for Bats
August 16, 8 p.m.
Birds Hill Amphitheatre
Learn about bat adaptations and make your own origami bat before settling in to watch the Magic School Bus: Going Batty.
Bear Encounters
August 16, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Beach Amphitheatre
Learn about the neighbourhood bears and what to do if you find yourself face to face with one before catching a showing of Staying Safe in Bear Country.
Grand Beach Games Night
August 17, 7 p.m.
Grand Beach Amphitheatre
Enjoy a night of board games, activities and Hinterland Who’s Who Bingo. Bring a cup for lemonade and a stick for roasting marshmallows.
Colouring Challenge
August 17, 1:30 p.m.
Paint Lake Provincial Park
Help fill in a larger-than-life colour page while learning about the plans and animals featured in the mural.
Campfire Talk: Legends of the Deep
August 17, 7 p.m.
Paint Lake Provincial Park
Settle in for a campfire talk about the many fish species that call the north home. Bring a mug for hot chocolate.
Dark Sky Day
August 16
Spruce Woods Visitor Centre
Join the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and Park Interpreters for solar observing and astronomy crafts, solar system fun, Aurora presentations and a laser-guided sky tour and night observing.
Criddle/Vane Homestead Annual Event
August 17, 6 p.m.
Criddle/Vane Homestead Provincial Park, Shilo
Join family members for a celebration of these Manitoba pioneering families and learn about their contributions to science, art, sport and culture.
Bear Encounters Campfire Talk
August 17, 7 p.m.
St. Malo Amphitheatre
Learn what to do if you find yourself face to face with a black bear and settle in for an evening of stories and scenarios. Bring a mug for hot chocolate.
History of the Whiteshell Campfire Talk
August 16, 7 p.m.
West Hawk Lake Campground
Travel to the past to learn how the Whiteshell was created with tales around a campfire. Bring a cup for iced tea.
Shopping Trends
