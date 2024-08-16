WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Mary Poppins, Folklorama and a vintage camper rally: What's on in Manitoba this weekend

    'Mary Poppins' runs on Rainbow Stage from August 15-September 1. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) 'Mary Poppins' runs on Rainbow Stage from August 15-September 1. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from Aug. 16 to 18, 2024.

    Folklorama

    August 4-17

    Travel around the world without leaving home at this annual celebration of culture. Tickets required.

    Mary Poppins

    August 15-September 1

    Rainbow Stage

    The supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Mary Poppins comes alive under the dome at Rainbow Stage. Tickets required.

    Stonewall Quarry Days

    August 16-18

    Stonewall

    Exciting rides and games with entertainment for the whole family.

    Plum Fest

    August 16-18

    Plum Coulee

    Enjoy a parade, live music, bike decorating contest, food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, duck race and fireworks.

    Virden Indoor Rodeo & Wild West Daze

    August 15-18

    Virden

    Great rodeo action combined with a community celebration, including a bbq, family entertainment and a mechanical bull.

    Minnedosa’s Annual FunFest

    August 16-18, 2024

    Minnedosa

    A parade, car show, entertainment and kid’s zone highlight this annual event.

    Lion's Children's Fair

    August 17, 10 a.m.

    Wawanesa Recreation Centre

    Family-friendly activities including a teddy bear parade, petting zoo, wagon rides and bouncy castles.

    Roger Kim Lee Music Fest

    August 16-18

    Eriksdale

    Relax and enjoy live music and more in an intimate prairie setting. Tickets required.

    Bring Your Love Festival of Arts

    August 15-19

    Ledwich Family Farm, RM of Armstrong

    Art meets electronic music, set against a picturesque backdrop at this unique festival. Tickets required.

    Prairie Wires Summer Sound Series

    August 17, 7 p.m.

    Princess Park, Brandon

    Bring your own lawn chair to enjoy a showcase featuring Brandon University School of Music alumni.

    Heart of the City Music Festival

    August 16-17

    Hargrave St. Market/True North Square

    Music festival in the heart of downtown Winnipeg featuring Neighbour Andy, Apollo Sun, The Haileys and more. Tickets required.

    StrEAT Feast

    August 16-18

    The Forks

    Take a food trip at The Forks with street foods, cultural specialties, local art and live performances.

    Manitoba Fiberglass and Vintage Camper Rally

    August 16-18

    St. Malo Provincial Park

    Celebrate vintage campers with workshops, tours, a swap meet and more.

    Old-Time Dance

    August 18, 1 p.m.

    Gimli Park Pavilion, Gimli

    Band: The Gemstars

    Get your dancing shoes ready for this month event. Tickets required.

    Comic Book Pop-up Sale

    August 17, 10 a.m.

    St. Vital Centre

    The Children’s Hospital Book Market hosts a comic book sale.

    Paranormal Investigation

    August 17, 8 p.m.

    Historical Museum of St. James – Assiniboia

    Learn to use the Winnipeg Paranormal Group’s equipment as you explore 3 buildings for the sound of laughter or sight of a past prisoner. Tickets required.

    The Wonderful World of Studio Ghibli

    Dave Barber Cinematheque

    August 16

    Movie: Ponyo

    August 17

    Movie: Whisper of the Heart

    Discover the world of Studio Ghibli with a pair of feature films. Tickets required.

    Saturday Morning All-you-can-eat-Cereal Cartoon Party

    August 17, 10 a.m.

    Dave Barber Cinematheque

    Three hours of retro cartoons, commercials and PSAs, along with all the cereal you can eat. Tickets required.

    Movie Nights at the Square

    August 16

    Transcona Centennial Square

    Movie: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

    Grab a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy a feature film under the stars.

    Manitoba Summer Games

    August 11-17

    Dauphin

    Manitoba athletes converge on Dauphin to represent their region in a variety of sports such as athletics, swimming and soccer.

    BINIverse Canada Tour

    August 16, 6 p.m.

    Centennial Concert Hall

    Experience the next wave of Filipino music and culture with BINI, a group of eight talented young women. Tickets required.

    Steve Earle Alone Again Tour

    August 18, 7:30 p.m.

    Burton Cummings Theatre

    Join singer-songwriter Steve Earle for a solo and stripped-down set.

    Corydon Avenue Concert Series

    August 16, 7 p.m.

    Cockburn St. S.

    Band: The Tune Raiders

    August 17, 7 p.m.

    Hugo St. N.

    Band: Amici & Special Guests

    Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

    Summer Concert Series

    August 17, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

    Band: Geoff Erickson Band

    Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

    Gimli Harbour Concert Series

    August 17, 7 p.m.

    Gimli

    Band: The Main Street Exiles with Outros

    Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.

    Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

    August 16, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.

    Lyric Theatre

    Movies: Migration and Madame Web

    August 17, 2 p.m.

    Performance garden @ The Leaf

    Band: Two Out of Three Acoustic Duo

    August 18, 12 p.m.

    Leo Mol Sculpture Garden

    Band: Rosemarie Todaschuk

    August 18, 7p.m.

    Lyric Theatre

    Band: Field Guide

    Provincial Park Programming

    Batty for Bats

    August 16, 8 p.m.

    Birds Hill Amphitheatre

    Learn about bat adaptations and make your own origami bat before settling in to watch the Magic School Bus: Going Batty.

    Bear Encounters

    August 16, 8:30 p.m.

    Grand Beach Amphitheatre

    Learn about the neighbourhood bears and what to do if you find yourself face to face with one before catching a showing of Staying Safe in Bear Country.

    Grand Beach Games Night

    August 17, 7 p.m.

    Grand Beach Amphitheatre

    Enjoy a night of board games, activities and Hinterland Who’s Who Bingo. Bring a cup for lemonade and a stick for roasting marshmallows.

    Colouring Challenge

    August 17, 1:30 p.m.

    Paint Lake Provincial Park

    Help fill in a larger-than-life colour page while learning about the plans and animals featured in the mural.

    Campfire Talk: Legends of the Deep

    August 17, 7 p.m.

    Paint Lake Provincial Park

    Settle in for a campfire talk about the many fish species that call the north home. Bring a mug for hot chocolate.

    Dark Sky Day

    August 16

    Spruce Woods Visitor Centre

    Join the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and Park Interpreters for solar observing and astronomy crafts, solar system fun, Aurora presentations and a laser-guided sky tour and night observing.

    Criddle/Vane Homestead Annual Event

    August 17, 6 p.m.

    Criddle/Vane Homestead Provincial Park, Shilo

    Join family members for a celebration of these Manitoba pioneering families and learn about their contributions to science, art, sport and culture.

    Bear Encounters Campfire Talk

    August 17, 7 p.m.

    St. Malo Amphitheatre

    Learn what to do if you find yourself face to face with a black bear and settle in for an evening of stories and scenarios. Bring a mug for hot chocolate.

    History of the Whiteshell Campfire Talk

    August 16, 7 p.m.

    West Hawk Lake Campground

    Travel to the past to learn how the Whiteshell was created with tales around a campfire. Bring a cup for iced tea.  

