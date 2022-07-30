'Matter of life and death': Community organization calls for water bottles after extreme heat
As temperatures soar over the city, organizations helping Winnipeg's most vulnerable are running low on water.
The issue prompted Main Street Project to put out a call out for water bottle donations.
"Water is a matter of life and death for people that are living outside in extreme heat, especially long stretches of extreme heat, and a lot of times people don't really notice that they might be experiencing heat exhaustion, which turns into heat stroke, and so it's literally lifesaving," said Anastasia Ziprick, director of development at Main Street Project.
The organization hands out water bottles to people in need using its mobile outreach van.
During a weekend of extreme heat, Ziprick says the project can go through three pallets of bottles.
"We got depleted with that long stretch of extreme heat," she said. "We have a 30,000 bottle goal, and we're about halfway there, so we're looking for donations throughout the rest of the summer."
Seeing Main Street Project's recent call for help, Kidus Teklu decided to try and help.
"So it was just the other day, and I was just sitting down thinking, you know, what can I do to make this situation better for the Main Street Project, so I just decided to get out of the house and just get it done," recalled Teklu.
Teklu bought some flats of water, went online, and challenged ten friends to do the same by tagging them in the post -- it was from there his water bottle challenge was born.
"You know if one person starts it, people kind of need like motivation they want to help, but they don't know where to start, so that's kind of like why I started, you know, kind of mentioned it all and what not and go from there," he said.
Teklu said seven of his friends have donated flats of water bottles so far, tagging many more folks along the way.
While he doesn't know the exact number of people participating, he does know each post and donation helps ensure no one is left at risk.
"It's so important that we're able to offer a bottle of water to anybody that needs it anywhere in the city," said Ziprick.
"Whether they're just out and about and, you know, can't get to a safe place of rest or people that are experiencing homelessness that might be in encampments, we want to make sure that when we're doing our well-being checks, everybody has water."
Water bottles can be dropped off at Main Street Project during the donation hours listed on its website. It will also take reusable bottles.
The organization says monetary donations are also being accepted.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an antiviral drug.
CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook
Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
Canada ranks 5th among OECD countries for best work-life balance: study
A new study has ranked Canada fifth among OECD countries for having the best work-life balance.
Fossil discovery suggests the Loch Ness Monster may have once existed
A recent study has found evidence pointing to the possible existence, at one point in time, of the famous Loch Ness Monster.
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Spain reports second death from monkeypox
Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry said Saturday.
Regina
-
Lions extend Riders losing streak to three games
The B.C. Lions are off to their best start in 15 years after a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Things you can do in and around Regina for the long weekend
As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends. If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.
-
Canada ranks 5th among OECD countries for best work-life balance: study
A new study has ranked Canada fifth among OECD countries for having the best work-life balance.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
-
‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun
Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.
-
‘A great example of team science’: Sask. virologist assists global study on origins of COVID-19
A scientist at the University of Saskatchewan was part of the global team researching how COVID-19 began.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the Sault
Algoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
-
Residential school survivors in the Sault look to move forward together
It’s a weekend of healing for residential school survivors in Sault Ste. Marie.
Edmonton
-
Family pleads for stem cell donors of African descent to help save their two-year old son
Jacob’s two-year old son, Ezra Marfo, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in May 2021. Just after his second birthday in July, the family was told the cancer was spreading. After what Jacob said is too many cancer treatments to count, now Ezra needs a stem cell donation.
-
'Possible tornado event' in northwest Alberta under investigation: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada officials are investigating a significant severe weather event that damaged homes from Fairview to Hines Creek, Alta.
-
Pope says Indigenous people suffered genocide at residential schools
Pope Francis says the abuses Indigenous Peoples faced while being forced to attend residential schools amounted to genocide. The pontiff made the comment Friday to reporters on his flight from Iqaluit back to Rome following his six-day tour of Canada.
Toronto
-
Air Transat passenger out $5,000 after being 'utterly abandoned' and denied flight for fainting
An Air Transat passenger said he was forced to pay $5,000 out of pocket because he was 'utterly abandoned' by the airline after he fainted and was denied taking a flight home to Toronto.
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?
Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Calgary
-
Shopping and fun in the sun: Thousands flock to Inglewood Sunfest
Thousands of Calgarians were out and about today for the annual Sunfest festival.
-
Summer Classic dog show basks in the Calgary sun
There will be some barking coming from the Spruce Meadows stables this weekend as the country's largest dog show attracts thousands of canines and their owners.
-
Pope's visit to Canada sparks calls to renounce centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery
Pope Francis did not talk about rescinding the centuries-old Doctrine of Discovery in his apologies to residential school survivors. But organizers of his trip say Canadian bishops plan to work with the Vatican to have it addressed, with the goal of issuing a new statement from the Roman Catholic Church.
Montreal
-
COVID-19, AIDS, and opioids: converging pandemics reveal 'cracks' in Indigenous health services
The number of HIV cases has been rising in Canada, and it's having a disproportionate impact on Indigenous communities.
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings
Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police, and an adult man was stabbed in a separate incident.
Ottawa
-
Paramedics waiting at least three hours to transfer some patients at Ottawa hospitals, officials say
Ontario paramedics say they are dealing with a health care crisis because of emergency room closures and health care staff shortages, creating a perfect storm for ambulance delays and roadblocks for timely access to care.
-
'Not going to get better anytime soon': No end in sight for health care staffing shortage in Ottawa and Ontario
While COVID positive cases aren't overwhelming the health care system like they did at the start of the pandemic, the virus is impacting the healthcare system in Ottawa and across Ontario in a different way now.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry
The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.
Kitchener
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant considered total loss after fire
Several stations responded to a fire at the Old Marina Restaurant on Puslinch Lake.
-
Adam Sandler in Guelph, pediatric vaccine clinics full, housing prices: Top stories of the week
Adam Sandler's visit to the Royal City, pediatric vaccines now available, and a residence crunch at University of Guelph round out the top stories of the week.
-
K-W blood donor clinics gear up for possible long weekend supply shortage
The Canadian Blood Services is asking first time donors to step up as they prepare for a potential rise in trauma situations over the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver police shoot suspect after alleged assault on officer in Downtown Eastside
Vancouver police say they shot and injured a man in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked a patrol officer with "a weapon."
-
Life sentence for ex-employee in 'grisly murder' of Vancouver businessman
A man who killed his former boss -- leaving the "lifeless body and the grisly murder scene" to be discovered by the victim's daughter at the family-run Vancouver business -- confessed to the crime voluntarily, a judge ruled.
-
B.C. set 8 more temperature records on Friday, according to Environment Canada
For the fourth day in a row, several B.C. communities set high-temperature records on Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Shipping-container village housing homeless in Victoria given extension
The Tiny Homes Village in Victoria's North Park neighbourhood has been given the go-ahead to continue operating a little longer.
-
Stage 2 water restrictions take effect in Tofino
The District of Tofino has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions, meaning residents are no longer permitted to water outdoor plants that aren't being grown for food.
-
Props from Island-shot TV series for sale at Coombs recycle yard
The popular Hallmark Channel series "Chesapeake Shores" will begin airing its sixth and final season on Aug. 14, but die-hard fans will be able to keep their memories of the show alive after it ends by purchasing props from the series.