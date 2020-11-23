WINNIPEG -- The Mayor of Morden, Man., said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a public post on his personal Facebook page, Mayor Brandon Burley confirmed his diagnosis on Monday.

“For anyone who says 'COVID is just a cold,' I can confirm it's not, in no way whatsoever,” the mayor wrote. “Tests came back positive in our house, and I feel like I'm dead or dying 23 hours a day.”

Burley went on to ask residents to take COVID-19 seriously and said he and his family won’t be going out until it’s safe to do so.

As of Monday afternoon, the Morden Health District, part of the Southern Health Region, has 36 active COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Morden for more information.