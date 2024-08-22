McGroarty traded from Jets to Penguins, Brayden Yager coming to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg Jets Rutger McGroarty poses with team officials during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Winnipeg Jets Rutger McGroarty poses with team officials during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    The Winnipeg Jets and Pittsburgh Penguins have swapped former first-round picks.

    The Jets announced Thursday the team traded the rights to Rutger McGroarty in exchange for Brayden Yager.

    Winnipeg selected McGroarty 14th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, while Yager was taken by Pittsburgh, also at 14th in the 2023 NHL Draft.

    Yager most recently won the WHL Championship with the Moose Jaw Warriors. He had 35 goals and 95 points in 57 games with the Warriors. He also put up another 27 in 20 playoff appearances.

    At the international level, Yager has represented Canada on two occasions – playing five games at the 2024 World Junior Championship, putting up five points, and tallying nine points in five games at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where Canada won gold.

    Yager signed his three-year entry level deal with Penguins last month, carrying a salary cap hit of $950,000. The signing also came with $500,000 in performance bonuses each year.

