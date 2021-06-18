WINNIPEG -- A group of medical experts is warning the Delta variant of concern could affect the return of Manitoba students to classrooms this fall.

In a letter released Friday, the group said the variant, which was first reported in India, is likely to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the coming weeks. They also said Manitoba’s provincial government did not consider the Delta variant when they made reopening plans.

They said to prevent a fourth wave, vaccine uptake and contact tracing are key among other important measures. The doctors are also calling on the government to create new public health models that take the Delta variant into account.

The doctors will hold a virtual meeting and media conference later Friday morning.

With files from CTV’S Simon Stones