WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say two cases of carjacking happened on Sunday, with one involving a medical marijuana courier vehicle.

Police said the first carjacking happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sargent Avenue. Police said two men approached a man and stole his vehicle at gunpoint.

The gun was not fired, and the victim was not harmed, police said.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

Later Sunday night, shortly after 10 p.m., police said officers were called to another report of a carjacking in the area of Balmoral Street and Spence Street.

Police said a medical marijuana courier was making a delivery when he was assaulted by a woman, who allegedly stole his keys and took off in the vehicle.

"The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner," police said in a news release. "With the assistance of AIR1, the vehicle was located, and the suspect was arrested."

After an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, 27-year-old Caitlyn Marie Skead from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing charges including robbery, flight while being pursued by an officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, driving without a license or with an invalid license, failure to comply with undertaking, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.

Police said she was detained in custody.