Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella

A packaged melon product sold in Manitoba has been recalled due to salmonella.

Health Canada issued the recall on Thursday, saying the contamination involves 199-gram packages of mixed melon chunks with best before dates up to and including Dec. 6.

A picture of the recalled product can be seen above. There is no brand name associated with it.

Health Canada warns to not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute this product. Those who have purchased it should throw it away or return it to the location where they bought it.

Anyone who thinks they are sick from eating this recalled product should contact a health-care provider.

The government agency notes that food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell bad, but can still make you sick.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are especially at risk and can contract serious, sometimes deadly, infections. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term issues include severe arthritis.