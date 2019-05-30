

CTV Winnipeg





Members of a Manitoba Indigenous community and its supporters took a stand Wednesday against a silica sand mine.

The “Take a Stand with Camp Morningstar” group gathered on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature building to rally against a silica sand mine approved on Hollow Water First Nation’s traditional lands.

Community members say the mine will also go through their trap line.

READ MORE: Silica sand mine approved for site near Seymourville, Hollow Water First Nation

Although Hollow Water’s band council signed a deal with the company, Lisa Raven, the group organizer said many of the residents didn’t know the full extent of the possible environmental and health concerns.

READ MORE: Proposed silica sand mine dividing community over economic, environment concerns

“If it wasn't for the scientists and the technical advisors that came to us and taught us this and explained it to us, we never would have fully grasped all of the impacts,” she said.

The group said it will launch an appeal of the license.

It’s also calling on the federal government to step in and do an environmental impact review.