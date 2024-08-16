Memorial for deceased Winnipeg cyclist defaced

A ghost bike memorial for the victim of a fatal hit-and-run has been defaced.

According to director of Bike Winnipeg Patty Wiens, the wheels were stolen off the memorial for Rob Jenner at some point overnight on Tuesday or Wednesday.

She said replacement wheels have been acquired and are being painted for installation.

CTV News Winnipeg reported last month that the cycling community set up a ghost bike on Wellington Crescent in honour of Jenner.

Jenner was riding his bike to work on June 6 when he was hit and killed by a speeding car at Wellington Crescent and Cockburn Street. A 19-year-old driver has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.