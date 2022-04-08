Memorial held for Eishia Hudson on two-year anniversary of fatal police shooting

Members of the community gathered at Thunderbird House to pay tribute to a teenage girl shot and killed by Winnipeg police two years ago.

The family of Eishia Hudson held the memorial on Friday on the second anniversary of her death.

William Hudson, Eishia’s father, said the day is emotional for him and his family, but it is important to mark the day.

“We're always shining the light on our daughter's name as much as we can,” he said.

Eishia was shot by a police officer on April 8 after an incident at a Liquor Mart.

Winnipeg police officers said they were called to a store in Sage Creek following reports that multiple suspects allegedly stole alcohol and left in an SUV.

Officers said the suspects, who they allege were driving a stolen SUV, attempted to escape police, which led to a chase that ended at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue where an officer fired his gun two times at the driver.

The driver – later identified as Eishia Hudson – was taken to the hospital where she died.

In January 2021, Manitoba’s police watchdog determined the officer who fatally killed Eishia Hudson would not face any charges. An inquest has been called into her death, and Eishia’s family has filed a civil claim against the Winnipeg Police Service.

William said a memorial for Eishia at Lagimodiere Boulevard has been torn down 10 times since it was set up.

“Every time it happens, it opens old wounds,” he said.

William said the family wants a public inquiry into Eishia’s death.

“I would be at ease, our family would be at ease,” he said.