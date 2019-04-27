

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged two men in connection to an Osborne assault that sent three men to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an injured person in the 100 block of Osborne Street North around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, police say they found three men with serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Police say they believe the three victims were walking on the Osborne Street Bridge when they were confronted by two suspects. Officers believe what started as a verbal argument escalated to a fight and the three victims were stabbed.

Police say the two groups were not known to each other.

Jameson Ly, 21, and Anthony The Cuong Ross, 21, both from Winnipeg are each facing three counts of aggravated assault.

Both men were detained in custody.