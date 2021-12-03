Menorah Mobile spreading light and joy of Hanukkah through Winnipeg

Winnipeg -

A Winnipeg rabbi is going the distance to make sure the joy of Hanukkah is spread far and wide throughout the city.

Created by the Chabad Learning Centre, the Menorah Mobile is a pickup truck with a giant, LED menorah mounted on the back.

During the eight nights of Hanukkah, Rabbi Boruch Heidingsfield is driving the Menorah Mobile through Winnipeg residential streets, playing music and passing out menorahs and candles.

“There are many people who are celebrating Hanukkah differently these days, and many people staying home,” Rabbi Heidingsfield explained. “Being able to bring Hanukkah to their homes has been something that we’ve been hearing a lot of people thanking us for.”

The Jewish holiday, which began Sunday, marks two miracles in the 2nd century BCE. The first was when a group of Jewish people rebelled and won against their oppressors. They then experienced a second miracle when they went to reclaim and rededicate their temple with the lighting of the menorah. A small amount of oil, which was only enough supply for one day, lasted eight days.

Rabbi Heidingsfield said the Menorah Mobile acts as the ‘shamash candle,’ also known as the helper candle, that is used to light all the others in the menorah.

“We have this Menorah Mobile passing on that light, joy, and warmth. So, you too can you pass on the joy and warmth that you have, especially to others at these times.”

He said the feedback from residents has been the highlight, with folks dancing on their porches, waving and taking pictures.

- With files from Kayla Rosen