Meth dealer arrested during traffic stop: Police

Winnipeg police have an alleged meth dealer behind bars after a traffic stop drug bust in Mission Gardens Wednesday evening.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it was around 6 p.m. when their guns and gangs unit spotted a man who was wanted for drug trafficking driving in the first 100 block of Robson Street.

Police pulled over the vehicle and arrested the suspect. They searched the vehicle and seized approximately 133 grams of methamphetamine worth $6,650, as well as $590 in cash.

Officers also found various drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, packaging materials, and a cellphone.

A 43-year-old Winnipeg man faces several drug-related charges, which have yet to be proven in court. He remains in police custody.

KNIFE INCIDENT AT MILLENNIUM LIBRARY

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a weapons charge after an incident at the Millennium Library Thursday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it got the call around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a man armed with a knife at the downtown library.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife while on the fourth floor of the library, and started acting erratically in front of patrons and staff members. Millennium Library security guards followed him to the lobby and called police.

When police officers arrived, they found the male suspect sitting in the lobby of the building and arrested him.

He is being charged with possession of a weapon. The charges have yet to be proven in court.