Millennium Library closing floors for renovations

The Millennium Library will be undergoing renovations over the next few months, closing each of its four floors on a staggered basis to install new carpet and lighting, as well as a new service desk on the fourth floor.

Starting Monday, the library will begin replacing more than 100,000 square feet of carpet and installing new energy-efficient LED lighting. The 2nd floor will be the first to be closed for renovations.

The city says the new LED lighting will result in an approximate 55 percent reduction in facility energy use, and a 10.2-tonne reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. All existing carpet will also be recycled or reclaimed for work in future projects.

Each of the floor closures will last approximately four weeks, during which time a selection of material from the closed floor will be moved to an alternate floor. Key services such as borrowing, returns, information services, and Community Connections will remain available throughout the project.

The project is expected to cost $761,290 and should be completed by the end of 2022.