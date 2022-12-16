Millennium Library not scheduled to reopen next week, no timetable set

The Millennium Library will stay closed for the foreseeable future.

The library has been closed since Dec. 11 following the stabbing death of 28-year-old Tyree Cayer inside the building.

Four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 have been charged in connection to his death – three are facing a manslaughter charge, while the fourth has been charged with second-degree murder.

The charges have not been proven in court.

There was hope people would be allowed back into the library starting Monday, but the city announced on Friday that the library will stay closed, with no reopening date scheduled.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said Thursday the doors will remain shut until new security measures are put in place to keep everyone safe.

Metal detectors used to be installed and bag searches started in 2019 after police warned about weapons in and around the library.

But following backlash from community advocates, the scanners were removed.

On Thursday, Gillingham said council is reflecting on that decision.

"I don't know if it was a mistake to remove the added security, but what I do know is we have a homicide in the library," he said.

Following the homicide, Millennium for All – one of the community advocates that raised concerns about the metal detectors – tweeted, "We remain committed to evidence-based strategies for safety that are rooted in inclusion, anti-racism, and harm reduction, and we encourage council to fund them."

The city is consulting with the community and CUPE, the union that represents workers at the library, to decide what security could look like.

"I think that we could have people trained in conflict resolution, mental health awareness, racial profiling," said Gord Delbridge, the president of CUPE Local 500.

Speaking Friday with CTV News Winnipeg, Gillingham also mentioned peace officers could be used to patrol areas like libraries.

"The hiring of peace officers is more of a longer-term plan," said Gillingham.

According to numbers from the city incidents at the library were climbing until screening was implemented in 2019.

Total incidents dropped from 559 in 2018 to 317 in 2019, with serious incidents also dipping from 294 to 114.

In 2022, there have been 627 total incidents at the library with 200 serious incidents. Full hours in 2022 were re-implemented in June.

For those who are still needing to return books, the city said people can return them to any other branch and that due dates and expiring memberships have been extended.