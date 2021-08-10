WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg will be getting 97 new affordable housing units for seniors thanks to a $25.8 million investment from the federal government.

The new units will be located at Misericordia Terrace and Assisted Living Centre, located at 691 Wolesley Avenue.

“This project is a win for our seniors. It’s a win for the workers who will have jobs and it’s a win for the local economy,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

The building will be energy-efficient, affordable, and available to seniors in the area. Money for the project comes from the National Housing Co-investment fund, a key program in the national housing strategy, whose goal is completely removing chronic homelessness in Canada. Hussein noted affordable housing will play a key role in the economic recovery of the country.

The new building will have a rooftop patio and solarium, library, and recreation space. It will also feature a skywalk over Wolesley Avenue, connecting the building directly to Misericordia’s main health centre.

The building will join Misericordia’s campus of care facilities that includes Misericordia Place Personal Care Home, senior’s health centre, respite care programs, and transitional care units.

“It’s allowing us to support on a continuous basis and target populations who are older adults looking for that appropriately designed and accessible housing to have on-site services in assisted living in the same way that others without financial means might not have,” said Caroline Dekeyster, president and CEO of Misericordia Health Centre.

Thirty units will be dedicated to providing rent subsidies at 77.5 per cent below the median market-rate rents of the neighbourhood.

Construction is underway, with an expected opening in the spring of 2023. Details on the building and its floor plans will soon be available online at miseracordiaterrace.ca.