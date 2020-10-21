WINNIPEG -- Those working for the City of Winnipeg could soon receive a higher minimum wage.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg’s executive policy committee (EPC) passed a motion to increase the minimum wage to $15/hr.

The motion, which was moved by Coun. Brian Mayes, says in April 2018 city council directed the public service to look into the provisions in place in other Canadian cities for contractors to pay their employees a fair wage.

Then, in October 2019, EPC directed the public service to consult with stakeholders on the cost of implementing a $15/hr minimum wage rate for all City of Winnipeg workers. This report found it would cost the city $350,000 to raise the minimum wage.

The motion also notes that in the economic prosperity section of the draft ‘Our Winnipeg 2045 Development Plan’ there is a policy goal regarding poverty reduction that states ‘Achieve a living wage minimum standard for municipal employees, for those contracted and subcontracted to provide City services and for organizations who receive City funding.”

If passed by city council, the new minimum wage would begin in 2023.