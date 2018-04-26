Featured
Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Transcona: police
Police said Steven Fisher-Ross was last seen Monday night in the Transcona area. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 10:53AM CST
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
Police said Steven Fisher-Ross was last seen Monday night in the Transcona area.
He’s described as four feet 10 inches. Fisher-Ross was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants and brown shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.