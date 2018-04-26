

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said Steven Fisher-Ross was last seen Monday night in the Transcona area.

He’s described as four feet 10 inches. Fisher-Ross was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.