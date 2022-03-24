Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Fort Richmond area a week ago

Winnipeg police say 12-year-old Serena Flett was last seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Fort Richmond area of the city. (Supplied) Winnipeg police say 12-year-old Serena Flett was last seen on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Fort Richmond area of the city. (Supplied)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn

As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island