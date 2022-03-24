Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Fort Richmond area a week ago

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl last seen about a week ago.

Police said Serena Flett was last seen on Wednesday, March 16, in the Fort Richmond area of the city.

She is described as being five-foot-two with a thin build, long brown curly hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of the clothes she was wearing.

Police said they are concerned for Flett's wellbeing and are asking anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.