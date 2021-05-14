Advertisement
Missing 56-year-old man found safe: Manitoba RCMP
Published Friday, May 14, 2021 6:27PM CST Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 7:38AM CST
File Photo
Share:
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: The Manitoba RCMP said the missing 56-year-old man has been found safe.
Officers thank the public for their help.
EARLIER: Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man who has been missing since May 10.
Police say the man, who is from The Pas, was last seen leaving a worksite in Brandon on Monday afternoon. He was reported missing to The Pas RCMP two days later on May 12.