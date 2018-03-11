

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Reginald Copenace was safely located on Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police said.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old man.

Police say Reginald Copenace suffers from dementia and they are concerned for his wellbeing.

He was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Police describe Copenace as about five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, shot black hair, and clean shaven. He was wearing a brown bomber-style jacket with reflective strips, blue jeans, and a blue and grey hat with ear flaps.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.