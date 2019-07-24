

UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. police said Schellenberg had been safely located.

EARLIER:

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find an 81-year-old man.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for the man, Walter Schellenberg.

Silver Alerts can be issued when a vulnerable person or adult with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.

Police said Schellenberg was last seen Wednesday morning at a Canadian Tire on Regent Avenue.

He is described as being six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and police say he may also be wearing a black or blue jacket.

Police said they are concerned for his wellbeing and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.