Winnipeg Police are asking for the public's help to locate an 81 year-old man with dementia.

Harvey Bear was last seen leaving the ealth Science center on foot around 6 p.m. on October 31, 2020.

Polce are concerned with his wellbeing.

Bear is described as Indigenous, 6 feet tall with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a brown leathr jacket, black jeans, and black runners. He may also be wearing a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to 911 if its an emergency or the Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency number 204-986-6222.

We will update the story as information become available.