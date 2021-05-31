Advertisement
Missing boy found safe: Winnipeg police
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 11:40PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:47PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A teenager reported missing Monday evening in Winnipeg has been found.
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the 14-year-old boy was found safe.
CTV has removed the photo and identifying information of the boy, as he is a minor.