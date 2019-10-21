Brandon police are concerned for the safety of a Brandon teen who hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.

Police said Kaitrianne Ironstand, 17, is believed to be in Winnipeg, possibly in the Polo Park or Point Douglas areas.

Ironstand, who goes by Katie, is described as being five foot four and 90 pounds with a slim build. She has pierced ears, light brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion, police said, and she was last seen wearing black pants with a black and white sweater and brown boots.

Along with police, officers said Ironstand’s family and other community members are very concerned for her safety.

People with information about where she might be are urged to come forward and asked to call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.