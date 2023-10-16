Winnipeg

    • Missing child found safe: Winnipeg police

    File image

    A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier Monday has been found.

    Winnipeg police said the child, who went missing from the Elmwood area, was located safe.

    CTV Winnipeg have removed the boy’s name and photo, because he is a minor.

