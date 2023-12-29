Missing keys and memory lapses: how Manitoba drivers attempted to commit insurance fraud this year
Manitobans found several creative ways to attempt to commit insurance fraud in 2023, according to Manitoba Public Insurance’s annual list of top frauds of the year.
The Special Investigations Unit investigates questionable claims and compiles the list every year. The department closed over 3,000 investigations, which resulted in claims savings of over $10.5 million for MPI customers.
“Our experts in SIU investigate suspicious claims to give customers the peace of mind that the right claims are being paid for the right amount,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI’s Chief Customer Officer, in a news release. “This annual list showcases some of the most unique ways people attempt to commit fraud, and the techniques MPI’s experts use to stop them, helping to save our ratepayers millions of dollars.”
The top fraud involved a customer opening up a collision claim for their vehicle and claiming they only became aware of the need for repairs when they went to pick up belongings from an impound lot. The driver also denied consuming drugs, alcohol or medication 12 hours before the incident but MPI said the evidence told a different story.
The driver of the vehicle was seen driving erratically, causing property damage, hitting a parked vehicle and almost hitting a pedestrian. Open drugs and alcohol were seized by police from the vehicle and the driver was seen stumbling around after the collision.
The driver maintained they had no knowledge of the incident, but his claim was denied. MPI said it saved ratepayers $60,000.
A single-vehicle crash involving a luxury vehicle was the second on the list. The driver claimed they hit a bump in the road while driving at 60 km/h and lost control. SIU believed the damage was too extensive for the reported speed, and examined data from the car, which showed it was being driven at three times the speed reported.
That driver had their licence suspended and their claim denied, which MPI said saved $42,000.
In the third spot, a driver claimed injuries they suffered in a crash caused them headaches, neck pain, shoulder pain and arm pain. This meant they were unable to work, lift more than five pounds or drive for more than 30 minutes for which they received income replacement benefits.
However, surveillance showed them lifting a 40-pound jug of water, shovelling snow, chasing after a garbage truck, driving and performing other activities without any apparent side effects.
The benefits ended, and MPI ratepayers were saved $57,000.
The fourth case involved a customer said their truck was stolen overnight and they were missing one of the two sets of keys for it. However, the investigation determined that the insurance for the vehicle was set to expire the day after the theft allegedly happened and the driver was not planning on renewing the policy.
The driver told police only one key was given to them when they purchased the car, contradicting what they told MPI. The truck was found following a rollover, but no keys were inside it. Investigators found a programmed key was used to start the car.
The claim was denied based on giving a false statement, which saved MPI $43,600.
The final claim involved a driver involved in a rear-end collision. The driver claimed his spouse was a passenger in the car at the time and exchanged information with the other driver. MPI investigators found the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, when he needed to have a supervising driver in the car with him due to licence restrictions.
“When asked to exchange information, the unsupervised driver had their spouse come to the scene to do so on their behalf. The couple denied any wrongdoing when questioned by SIU investigators and collision data was unable to support their accounts,” MPI said in a statement.
Their claim was denied, saving MPI $10,200.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
Trump's lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he may testify at a mid-January civil trial set to decide how much he owes a columnist for defaming her after she said he sexually abused her three decades ago in a Manhattan luxury department store.
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks — the first such challenge made at the court over the current war.
Regina
-
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
-
Moose Jaw police asking for help after street signs vandalized and stolen
Moose Jaw police are asking the public for help after street signs were vandalized and stolen.
-
Blizzards, smoke, drought and flooding: Here are Sask.'s top 5 weather stories of 2023
From thick wildfire smoke, to 60 centimetres of snow in a single storm, to a rare lack of tornados and record-breaking drought, here are Saskatchewan’s top five weather stories from 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man charged following 6 months of investigation into drug trafficking
A 60-year-old man has been charged following six months of investigation into illicit drug trafficking in northern Saskatchewan communities.
-
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
-
Blizzards, smoke, drought and flooding: Here are Sask.'s top 5 weather stories of 2023
From thick wildfire smoke, to 60 centimetres of snow in a single storm, to a rare lack of tornados and record-breaking drought, here are Saskatchewan’s top five weather stories from 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basketball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS
Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
-
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
-
Toronto man fleeing police attempted to carjack vehicle, pointing gun at back of driver's head: SIU
A 23-year-old man pointed a gun at the back of a woman’s head and ordered her to drive while being pursued by police in North York last July, the province’s police watchdog has found.
Calgary
-
Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash
Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.
-
Warmest Canadian summer in 76 years: A look back at southern Alberta’s big weather stories of 2023
2023 was certainly a year for the record books when it comes to significant weather that impacted southern Alberta.
-
Emergency crews attend crash on Memorial Drive
One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Memorial Drive Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
Quebec's first-ever Silver Alert issued after Montreal-area senior goes missing
Residents on the North Shore of Montreal may have been awoken to the sound of a phone alert early Tuesday morning.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Woman becomes millionaire after lucky royal flush at Gatineau casino
Ashley Sandra Ghavami will long remember last Thursday evening after she scored the jackpot from a rare royal flush in spades.
-
Arnprior Facebook group gains local fame, marks 10 years
The Facebook group, What's Up, Arnprior marked 10 years of existence this December and has become known as the community hub for anything and everything in the town.
Atlantic
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Top baby names for N.S., N.B. in 2023
Top baby names for 2023 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Kitchener
-
'They failed me': Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020 now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
One dead after crash north of Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
-
Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.
Vancouver
-
2 child deaths from influenza recorded in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
-
RCMP seek help to identify driver in Coquitlam hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a driver in a hit-and-run in Coquitlam that injured two pedestrians last week.
-
3 families displaced by Port McNeill fire, man credited with alerting people remains in hospital
A B.C. woman is grateful the emergency department was open in Port McNeill when her brother needed it most — as, she says, he suffered burns in a house fire that displaced three families the day before Christmas.
Vancouver Island
-
3 families displaced by Port McNeill fire, man credited with alerting people remains in hospital
A B.C. woman is grateful the emergency department was open in Port McNeill when her brother needed it most — as, she says, he suffered burns in a house fire that displaced three families the day before Christmas.
-
2 child deaths from influenza recorded in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
-
High winds return to B.C.'s central coast as more heat records fall
British Columbia's central coast is facing the return of strong winds reaching 90 kilometres an hour just days after the last such warning in the region.