Missing man found dead: RCMP

RCMP have found the body of a man previously reported missing in eastern Manitoba.

Mounties say the body of Harold Christopher Taylor, 42, was found Nov. 10 around 3:15 p.m. by the Garden Hill Search and Rescue Team.

Taylor was reported missing on Nov. 5, after he was last seen on Nov. 1. His body was found near Wass Island, where it's believed Taylor was traveling by boat to collect firewood.

Police say an autopsy is being conducted.

The investigation continues.