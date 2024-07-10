WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing man found dead: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police are searching for 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq, who was last seen near Polo Park on July 3, 2024. (SOURCE: WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE) Winnipeg police are searching for 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq, who was last seen near Polo Park on July 3, 2024. (SOURCE: WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE)
    A missing 24-year-old man has been found dead.

    On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) announced that Johnny Arragutainaq was found deceased. Foul play is not suspected.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Arragutainaq was last seen near Polo Park in Winnipeg on July 3.

    The missing persons unit continues to investigate.

