Missing man found: Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said a missing 32-year-old man has been found.

    Police previously announced that Jared Kirkness was last seen on Wednesday in Winnipeg’s East Kildonan area.

    On Thursday, WPS said he was safely located.

