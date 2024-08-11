WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing man found: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police
    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said a missing 45-year-old man has been found.

    On Saturday, police said the man was last seen around Sherbrook Street and Notre Dame Avenue, and hadn’t been seen or heard from since Aug. 4.

    On Sunday, WPS announced he was safely located.

