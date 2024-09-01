WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing man last seen in downtown Winnipeg found: WPS

    police
    A 43-year-old man who went missing from downtown Winnipeg has been found safe.

    In an update shared Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg police said Jason Caldwell, 43, was safely located.

    He was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday, and had plans to travel to Reston, Man., in the days following his disappearance. 

