Missing man last seen in St. Vital located: Winnipeg police

UPDATE: Winnipeg police report that as of 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, the 62-year-old man missing since Monday has been found safe.

The Winnipeg Police Service says they are concerned for the safety of a 62-year-old man who went missing on Monday.

The man was last seen in the St. Vital area.

He is described as five-foot-eleven, partially bald, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Police said he was driving a blue 2014 Dodge Ram with a Manitoba licence plate “KMX 128.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.