

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba First Nations Police are asking for help finding a 26-year-old man who they say has been missing since Saturday.

Reynold Roulette was last seen in Sandy Bay First Nation on Jan. 5. His last known contact through social media was made the next day.

Roulette is described as being five-foot-six in height and weighing 165 pounds with a slender build and short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with black and green plaid sleeves, blue jeans, and black runners.

Police say some information has been received that Roulette is in the McCreary area, but that has not been confirmed.

Police say they are concerned for Roulette's wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact Manitoba First Nations Police Service, Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7700.