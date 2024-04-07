WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing Manitoba man found safe

    rcmp
    The Manitoba RCMP said a missing 63-year-old man from the RM of Gimli has been found safe.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Gerard Dubois was last seen on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. at his home on Hansson Avenue in the RM of Gimli. According to police, he left his home in a red 2008 Ford Escape with the licence plate HAJ 859.

    Police noted he may have been heading to Winnipeg’s St. Vital area or Ile des Chenes.

    On Sunday afternoon, police said he was safely located.

     

