Missing Manitoba woman and son safely located: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP said a mother and son who were previously reported missing have been safely located.

RCMP received the report on Wednesday about a woman and her five-year-old son who were staying in Dauphin.

They were last seen getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre, and it was believed they were on their way to Ebb and Flow First Nation.

On Monday, Manitoba RCMP issued an update, saying the pair had been safely located.

Police thanks the public for its help in the search.

CTV News is no longer using the names of the missing people to protect the identity of the child involved.