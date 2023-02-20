Missing Manitoba woman, wanted man, found at Winnipeg home

Manitoba RCMP say a missing woman, and a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant have been located.

Breanna Lee Hudson, 28, was reported missing on Feb. 16. Mounties said Hudson left a home in Ile des Chenes, Man. and was picked up in the early morning by Shaquille MacFarlane, 29.

MacFarlane had warrants out for his arrest on charges including assault, extortion, obstructing justice and uttering threats, and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP say Hudson was safely located by the Winnipeg Police Service at a Winnipeg home Saturday afternoon.

MacFarlane was found at the same home, arrested, and taken into custody.

St-Pierre-Joly RCMP are continuing to investigate. Shaquille MacFarlane (RCMP handout)