Missing person found: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said a missing 23-year-old has been found.
Police previously announced that Keltie Monaghan was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Wolseley and West Broadway.
On Friday, police said Monaghan was safely located.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
Canadian high jumper Derek Drouin presented belated 2012 Olympic silver in Paris
Canadian high jumper Derek Drouin has been belatedly awarded an Olympic silver medal in a ceremony at the Paris Games.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly sheds 2,800 jobs in July; jobless rate stays at 6.4%
Canada's economy unexpectedly shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at 30-month high of 6.4%, data showed on Friday.
Stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
Japan's Kishida cancels Asia trip after scientists urge preparations for a possible 'megaquake'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia on Friday to lead the government's response after scientists urged people to prepare for a possible 'megaquake' off the country’s southern coast.
Coconut product recalled in 3 Canadian provinces over salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter
An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
-
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
-
Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job
Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.
Saskatoon
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Edmonton
-
'He ghosted me': Hot tub owners claim repairman took thousands in deposits
Edmonton hot tub owners are issuing a warning to others after they say they were taken advantage of by a repairman.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend ramps up
Get set for another string of days with afternoon highs in the 25- to 30-degree range. Edmonton ended July and started August with seven straight days hitting 25 or hotter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly sheds 2,800 jobs in July; jobless rate stays at 6.4%
Canada's economy unexpectedly shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at 30-month high of 6.4%, data showed on Friday.
Calgary
-
Tribute paid to Alberta wildfire crew member who died fighting blazes in Jasper
He's being remembered as a big personality – a young man who walked to the beat of his own drum, who loved deeply and who loved being a firefighter.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (August 2024)
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale.
-
RCMP seeking possible witness who was near scene of fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Man shot near Woodbine Beach dies in hospital: police
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
-
Flash floods possible in Toronto today as heavy rainfall arrives: Environment Canada
Toronto is in for some wet weather Friday with as much as 30 millimetres of rain expected to fall in the city today.
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking on Milton trail: police
Halton police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking on a trail in Milton last weekend.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Rainfall warning continues in Ottawa, eastern Ontario, up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby arrive.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Ashley Greco named new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord on Ottawa's Pure Country 94
Listeners on Ottawa's Pure Country 94 "are in for a treat," starting Monday morning, as Ashley Greco joins Gord St. Denis as the new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord, says the station.
Montreal
-
Heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Dorval resident warns of sophisticated bank scam after almost falling victim
Dorval resident Ryan Dargis says he recently experienced a scary brush with cybercrime, narrowly avoiding a bank account takeover. He's one of several individuals who say they've been targeted by similar scams.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads to eastern Canada
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
-
Patient defends Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations
A patient of a Cape Breton doctor who is facing allegations of poor patient care has stepped forward with her good experience with the doctor.
Vancouver
-
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
-
B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
Mounties search for man who smashed woman's windshield with axe on Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who allegedly used an axe to smash the windshield of a woman's car while she was camping inside the vehicle.
-
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
-
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
Barrie
-
'Don't be pooping on the beach': Ont. Premier responds to Wasaga Beach controversy
Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."
-
Special Weather Alert for our area
Environment Canada issues weather alert for parts of central Ontario.
-
Essa Road ramp closure blues from August 12 to 23
Essa Road ramps at Highway 400 will alternately be closed Aug. 12 to 23.
Kitchener
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Police investigating after assault in Cambridge seriously injures two men
Around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of an assault in the area of Savage Drive and Franklin Boulevard.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly sheds 2,800 jobs in July; jobless rate stays at 6.4%
Canada's economy unexpectedly shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at 30-month high of 6.4%, data showed on Friday.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
Tired of climbing property taxes? So are these city councillors
Two city councillors say London should dip into reserve funds to offset future property tax increases.