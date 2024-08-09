WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing person found: Winnipeg police

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

     

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said a missing 23-year-old has been found.

    Police previously announced that Keltie Monaghan was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Wolseley and West Broadway.

    On Friday, police said Monaghan was safely located.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter

    An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News