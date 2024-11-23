Missing Rapid City senior found dead: RCMP
An 81-year-old man who went missing Friday has been found dead, Spruce Plains RCMP said.
Police said George Haslen -- who went by his middle name, Elliot -- was found Saturday inside his white pickup truck on a rural road northwest of Rapid City located nearly 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
Haslen was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday when he left his home. According to RCMP, he was located six or seven kilometres away.
Local first responders provided Haslen with immediate medical care, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP said Haslen's death isn't considered criminal in nature.
"We don't suspect any foul play or criminality or anything like that," said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre in an interview with CTV News.
Manaigre also said Haslen didn't have any cognitive impairment or medical condition leading up to his disappearance.
"We're not sure if he got lost and then just stopped his truck on the side of the road ... we don't know if it was medical," he said.
Manaigre said it's believed Haslen went to the bank to take out money but never made it back home.
"He has a family member that lived in Brandon," Manaigre said. "So the initial thought maybe is he was going to go to Brandon."
Manaigre added that responding officers said the truck was found "off the beaten trail."
When Haslen was still missing, police and family were concerned about the senior’s wellbeing and worried he wasn’t dressed for the weather. He was wearing a red plaid flannel shirt, grey pants, a blue hat and winter boots.
The area where Haslen was found has been under a snowfall warning since Saturday morning and could receive totals of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Still working full time on it:' One year later police continue to search for gunman in Caledon double murder linked to ex-Olympian
One year after a couple was shot and killed in their Caledon home in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity, Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
‘It’s pretty emotional:’ N.B. family escape fire, plan to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on November, 14.
A man called 911 for help during a home invasion. Las Vegas police fatally shot him
A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.
Scurvy resurgence highlights issues of food insecurity in Canada's rural and remote areas
A disease often thought to only affect 18th century sailors is reemerging in Canada.
These royal residences are opening their doors this Christmas
Not so long ago, if you wanted to spend Christmas with the royal family, the only way to get close was to press your nose up to the TV screen during the monarch’s Christmas speech.
Cat caught in hunting snare rescued by BC SPCA
Donations are ramping up for a BC SPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
Jannik Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands for its second consecutive Davis Cup title
Jannik Sinner clinched Italy’s second consecutive Davis Cup title and capped his breakthrough season by beating Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor.
Lotto Max jackpot hits $80M for second time ever
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
Montreal police chief expects additional arrests following anti-NATO protest
Montreal's police chief says he expects more arrests stemming from a Friday anti-NATO protest that turned violent, with smashed windows and burned cars in downtown Montreal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina slammed with second snowstorm inside a week
Regina is digging itself out yet again – mere days after it was slammed with the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
-
Navy wife brings together local authors for inaugural book fair
Sixteen local authors and book publishers gathered Saturday for the first ever Regina Bookwyrm’s Book Fair, organized by a Navy wife.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon schools will be closed Monday following heavy snowfall
Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) has announced that all schools will be closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.
-
Saskatoon digs out from another snowfall
Saskatoon residents are digging out from another major snowfall that blanketed the city overnight.
-
'I'm excited to take it on': Saskatoon businesses weigh in on GST exemption
Some local businesses say the federal government’s recent plan to pull back GST on several items is a positive initiative, but it should have been rolled out earlier in the holiday season.
Edmonton
-
Electric cars a 'hot commodity' in Alberta despite misconceptions
Electric vehicles are off Alberta car lots, despite what experts say are some ongoing misconceptions about the technology.
-
Podkolzin snaps scoring slump in Oilers win over Rangers
Vasily Podkolzin vowed there's more to come after his first goal with the Edmonton Oilers. Podkolzin scored the game’s first goal and Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist for the Oilers in a 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talks carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning lifted but flurries remain in Sunday forecast
The snowfall warning for Calgary has been lifted after a Saturday snowstorm socked the city, but there are still flurries in the forecast for Sunday.
-
Revival of Pospisil, power play fuels Flames to 4-3 shootout win over Wild
A week ago, the Calgary Flames were winning despite Martin Pospisil's slump and the NHL club's weak power play.
-
Want to go out? Calgary stages jammed as holiday performing arts scene set to take flight
Calgary stages are about to become very busy.
Toronto
-
Walking pneumonia is on the rise in Canada, but what about Ontario?
Doctors and emergency rooms across Canada have said they are seeing an unusual rise in walking pneumonia cases, particularly in children, but what about here in Ontario?
-
'It's an optimistic space:' Inside Toronto's new drug withdrawal centre
Joshua Orson sits on the edge of a bed in a bright, clean room, thinking about his journey from addict to health-care worker.
-
Routes to avoid during the 120th Santa Claus Parade on Sunday
The 120th Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto on Sunday and will bring along some road closures.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arrest 3 during pro-Palestinian demonstrations this weekend
Three people were arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Sandy Hill apartment building evacuated for high levels of carbon monoxide
Ottawa firefighters evacuated an apartment building in Sandy Hill after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide on Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident
Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.
-
Two suspicious fires in Rawdon
Provincial police (SQ) are investigating two suspicious fires on the same street within 24 hours in the municipality of Rawdon.
-
Montreal police chief expects additional arrests following anti-NATO protest
Montreal's police chief says he expects more arrests stemming from a Friday anti-NATO protest that turned violent, with smashed windows and burned cars in downtown Montreal.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s pretty emotional:’ N.B. family escape fire, plan to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on November, 14.
-
Nova Scotia retirement community asks people to ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
The Berkeley retirement community is asking people to “Be a Santa to a Senior” by making a donation until December 9 at one of their four locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
Man arrested in Saint John, N.B., for weapons offences
Saint John Police Force in Saint John, N.B., arrested a 30-year-old man for weapons related offenses on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board member resigns over social media posts
A member of the Vancouver Police Board was asked to resign after social media posts surfaced that made her continued service on the oversight body “untenable,” according to the chair.
-
Cat caught in hunting snare rescued by BC SPCA
Donations are ramping up for a BC SPCA cat with a mangled paw after being caught in a hunting snare, one of a rising number of pets to fall prey to the hunting device.
-
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
-
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
-
Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talks carry on over weekend
Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid an ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period in 2023.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
-
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
-
More carrots pulled from grocery store shelves in expanded recall for E. coli: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced an expanded recall on carrots over risks of E. coli O121 contamination, according to a notice issued Friday.
Barrie
-
Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree: OPP
An overnight crash in Tiny Township is under investigation, where a car allegedly crashed into a tree and both occupants were taken to hospital.
-
First snowfall hits region
Simcoe Muskoka saw its first signs of snow of the season Sunday morning, with a mix of flurries and rain leading to worsening road conditions and police reporting multiple collisions.
-
Local high school basketball team wins provincial championship
The Maple Ridge Ravens girls’ basketball team won a gold medal at the Girls AAA OFSAA Championships this weekend in Brampton, defeating the Mother Teresa Spartans 46-42 in comeback fashion.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark
An auto repair shop based in Kitchener held a special fundraiser Saturday to help children and youth with physical disabilities, with former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in attendance.
-
Colleges and universities face job cuts, deficits amid international student cap
Groups representing post-secondary institutions say this may just be the tip of the iceberg, as dramatic drops in international student enrolment exacerbate some schools' existing budget shortfalls.
-
Walking pneumonia is on the rise in Canada, but what about Ontario?
Doctors and emergency rooms across Canada have said they are seeing an unusual rise in walking pneumonia cases, particularly in children, but what about here in Ontario?
London
-
World Champion Jennifer Ogg of London, Ont. among inductees in Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame
When Jennifer Ogg signed up an Ironman race in Cozumel, Mex., she had no idea that months later, she’d get the call to be inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame.
-
Two displaced in $200,000 house fire
The London Fire Department was on scene of a house fire in the city on Sunday.
-