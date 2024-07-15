Missing Saskatchewan man last seen in The Pas: RCMP

The RCMP is concerned for the well-being of a missing Saskatchewan man who was last seen in Manitoba 10 days ago.

Moise Jordan Sewap, 29, is from Denare Beach, Sask. He was last seen in the early morning hours of July 5 on Ross Avenue in The Pas.

Sewap is described as five-foot-eleven, 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.