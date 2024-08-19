WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg postal workers calling for safer working conditions

    Winnipeg postal workers hold an information picket on Aug. 19, 2024, as they call for safer working conditions. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg postal workers hold an information picket on Aug. 19, 2024, as they call for safer working conditions. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Postal workers staged an information picket on Monday morning in Winnipeg as they called for better and safer working conditions.

    The workers are expressing concerns with a new change that will see letter carriers starting their jobs later in the day.

    According to Sean Tugby, president of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Winnipeg Local 856, this is risky as it means it’s more difficult for letter carriers to see hazards during the winter time, driving around during summer in peak heat without air conditioning, and a delay in Canadians getting their mail.

    “It’s been taking place across the country, it’s not just a Winnipeg thing,” he said, adding that they’ve been advocating against these changes for a while.

    Tugby said the workers are now asking Canada Post for reasonable routes, a negotiated contract, and work-life balance.

    This picket comes as CUPW continues its negotiations for a collective agreement.

    Last week, the federal minister of labour appointed conciliators to help Canada Post and the union reach a deal.

    - With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News