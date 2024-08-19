Winnipeg postal workers calling for safer working conditions

Postal workers staged an information picket on Monday morning in Winnipeg as they called for better and safer working conditions.

The workers are expressing concerns with a new change that will see letter carriers starting their jobs later in the day.

According to Sean Tugby, president of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Winnipeg Local 856, this is risky as it means it’s more difficult for letter carriers to see hazards during the winter time, driving around during summer in peak heat without air conditioning, and a delay in Canadians getting their mail.

“It’s been taking place across the country, it’s not just a Winnipeg thing,” he said, adding that they’ve been advocating against these changes for a while.

Tugby said the workers are now asking Canada Post for reasonable routes, a negotiated contract, and work-life balance.

This picket comes as CUPW continues its negotiations for a collective agreement.

Last week, the federal minister of labour appointed conciliators to help Canada Post and the union reach a deal.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.