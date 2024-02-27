Missing senior found safe: Winnipeg police
A silver alert for a missing Winnipeg senior has ended.
The alert was issued for an 81-year-old woman who went missing in St. Boniface on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, police said the woman was found safe.
CTV News Winnipeg has removed her name and photo.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring.
Gary Sinise's son, Mac Sinise, dies aged 33
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Canadian tourist survives after Jeep careens off Hawaii cliff, washes out to sea
A Canadian tourist was rescued after the rental vehicle he was driving careened off a cliff on Hawaii's Big Island and was swept out to sea.
Canadian households among the wealthiest, but debt a 'double-edged sword'
Canada has the highest level of household debt to disposable income of any G7 country, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. That means that, for every dollar Canadian households had in disposable income, they owed about $1.85. For contrast, in 1980, the rate was just 66 per cent.
From heavy rain to flash freezing, weather alerts in all 10 provinces, 2 territories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all 10 provinces and two territories on Wednesday.
5 injured after scaffolding collapses on building under construction in Trois-Rivieres
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
Was it fair to take away Prince Harry's U.K. security detail when he moved to the U.S.? What a judge said
Prince Harry was not improperly stripped of his publicly funded security detail during visits to Britain after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S., a London judge ruled Wednesday.
Idaho set to execute serial killer who is one of the longest-serving death row inmates in the U.S.
The hour of Thomas Eugene Creech's death has been set, and it is rapidly approaching. Creech has been convicted of five murders in three states and is suspected in several more.
Regina
Regina police say amount of fentanyl seized in bust contained 4.5 million lethal doses
At the most recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Regina police commented on a recent bust where over nine kilograms of fentanyl were seized.
Volunteers come together in support of food security initiative: Yorkton Community Fridge
With people continuously donating and taking food items, the Yorkton Community Fridge has been going strong for the past few months.
Saskatoon
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
Pedestrian killed by pickup truck on Highway 17
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Highway 17 in the Serpent River area, between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, Tuesday night, police say.
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist 'exposed patients to harm,' fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
Edmonton
Arrest made in fatal Beaumont hit-and-run
Police arrested someone Tuesday evening in connection with the Beaumont hit-and-run that killed a Fort Saskatchewan woman.
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
Ottawa rejects Alberta's request to introduce new tracking for 'safer supply' drugs
The federal Liberal government is rejecting a proposal from the Alberta government to consider adding a "unique chemical identifier" to the pharmaceuticals being offered to users as an alternative to street drugs.
Toronto
Are hundreds of automated tickets issued to Toronto police missing?
Hundreds of automated speeding and red light tickets issued to the Toronto Police Service appear to be missing from police records and city databases, prompting several questions but no answers about the discrepancies uncovered in a CTV News investigation.
Ontario ban on use of celebrities in gambling ads begins today
A ban on the use of athletes and celebrities in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario is now in effect.
'Your safety is paramount:' Toronto Catholic teachers want virtual PA Day due to solar eclipse
The union representing Toronto’s Catholic teachers is urging the school board to allow virtual PA Day participation due to the solar eclipse, citing safety concerns.
Calgary
Man sent to hospital after early morning shooting
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday, police confirmed to CTV News.
Alberta renewables sector fears politicization of energy as moratorium ends
A seven-month pause on wind and solar development in Alberta is coming to an end, but some involved in the sector say increased politicization threatens its future growth.
-
Federal employees part of the Public Service Alliance of Canada are holding a rally in Calgary on Wednesday to voice their continued concerns with the government’s pay system.
Montreal
Stolen vehicles: Search underway in Montreal's west end
Quebec provincial police are searching a business on Cote-de-Liesse Road in Montreal's west end.
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
Ottawa
City of Ottawa, NCC reach agreement on Brian Coburn Blvd. extension in east end
The city of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission have reached an agreement to "improve transit" in Ottawa's east end, including building a two-lane westerly extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard from Navan Road to the northern segment of the existing Renaud Road.
‘Immediate threat to Canadian waters’: Here’s what the Invasive Species Centre wants you to know about grass carp
Invasive fish species are causing an “immediate threat to Canadian waters,” as they’re threatening to invade the Great Lakes, says the Invasive Species Centre (ISC).
-
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
FLASH FREEZE WARNING Record-warm temperatures followed by 14-degree drop in 3 hours in Ottawa today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 14 C on Wednesday, before temperatures suddenly drop overnight to a low of -14 C. A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa.
Atlantic
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
Weather warnings issued in Maritimes for strong wind, heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
Kitchener
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Despite a mild morning, winter will be returning in a big way on Wednesday.
Police seek suspect in attempted carjacking
Waterloo regional police say a driver was able to fend off an attempted carjacker in Kitchener.
Vigil held for Kitchener man fatally shot by police
Family and friends gathered to remember 31-year-old Nicholas Nembhard, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month.
Vancouver
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
Highway reports: Sea to Sky could get up to 50 cm of snow, Environment Canada warns
While most of Metro Vancouver is expected to see rain rather than snow Wednesday, a winter storm warning is in place for the Sea to Sky highway between Squamish and Whistler.
Man dead after fire at abandoned Burnaby apartment
The Burnaby Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that claimed the life of one person late Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
New reports highlight rising food prices in B.C.
A series of reports show that food banks are expecting another increase in demand this year. The rate of child poverty has increased and shoppers are no longer loyal to their regular food markets. This in an attempt by shoppers to make ends meet.
