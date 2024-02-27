WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Missing senior found safe: Winnipeg police

    File image File image
    A silver alert for a missing Winnipeg senior has ended.

    The alert was issued for an 81-year-old woman who went missing in St. Boniface on Tuesday.

    On Wednesday, police said the woman was found safe.

    CTV News Winnipeg has removed her name and photo.

