Missing senior found safe: Winnipeg police
A man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found.
The 69-year-old man was last seen in the Transcona area Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, police confirmed he was safely located.
CTV News Winnipeg has removed his name and photo.
BREAKING Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Commuters, billions of dollars could be affected by rail strike; Trudeau urges deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
Tech tycoon, defence attorney, and Morgan Stanley banker among those missing in freak yacht sinking
A superyacht that sank Monday off the Sicilian coast during a storm left at least one person dead and six passengers missing, including British tech kingpin Mike Lynch and some of his inner circle, who were gathered to celebrate his victory in a long-running legal trial.
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Shein sues Temu over copyright infringements as the legal feud between the two companies heats up
Online fast-fashion giant Shein has filed another lawsuit against competitor Temu, accusing the China-founded shopping platform of stealing its designs, copying its product images and engaging in other types of fraud.
Four bodies retrieved from sunken yacht in Sicily
Four bodies were found on Wednesday aboard the sunken wreck of a yacht belonging to the wife of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, sources close to the rescue operation said.
Arrests made after Mexican immigrants discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
Severe thunderstorm risk persists for southern Sask.: ECCC
It could be another day of active weather for parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is again warning of the potential for strong thunderstorm activity.
'I have no words': Sask. town mourns death of 18-year-old following shooting
The town of Wolseley remains in shock following the death of 18-year-old Keilia Windigo.
'They want government to do their dirty work': Canadian farmers feel helpless to stop rail disruption
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
Crews battle quickly-spreading grass fire south of Saskatoon
Firefighters from Saskatoon and area had to team up on Monday afternoon as a grass fire spread south of the city.
Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter is open and accepting patients — whether they like it or not
Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.
Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized
Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.
-
Edmonton Oilers single game tickets go on sale next week, theme night schedule announced
Edmonton Oilers single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are going on sale next week.
Reproductive health care evolving in Alberta: Data
Because any physician or nurse practitioner in Alberta can prescribe the abortion pill, the medication has helped eliminate geographic barriers to services for patients in rural and remote communities.
Family dog hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chestermere
Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Chestermere that injured a family's dog.
-
Calgary's former Rose and Crown reopens as new pub
Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors last year, but the building is now home to another bar.
Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 3
Traffic was detoured on Highway 3 for several hours on Wednesday following an early morning crash.
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
Toronto police's tow truck task force charges two teens in 12 separate shootings
An ongoing turf war within a small segment of Toronto’s tow truck industry has led to an increase in shootings, including 12 separate incidents police allege were carried out by two teen suspects.
-
BREAKING RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals
Hospitals in Ottawa say they received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning as police investigate threats made to Jewish organizations and synagogues across Canada.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Barrhaven
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Barrhaven.
-
Renfrew, Ont. man credits good karma with Lotto Max win
Renfrew's David Forrest says he was raised to always do the right thing. Now, he believes good karma has repaid him. He won big playing the lottery and found out after doing a good turn.
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Should Quebecers be wary of COVID-19 this back-to-school season?
Ever since COVID-19 plunged Quebec (and the rest of the world) into a lockdown, the back-to-school season has been synonymous with uncertainty. According to one expert, despite the rise in cases this summer, there's no need to worry too much.
-
Breakfast Club for hungry children launches fundraiser to meet rising demand, costs
The Breakfast Club of Canada says one in three students go to school hungry, including 180,000 in Quebec, and the non-profit is launching a fundraiser to help meet demand.
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Man charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
-
-
Removal of collapsed Vancouver crane begins weeks after devastating fire
The crane that came crashing down on a Vancouver neighbourhood earlier this month is set for demolition on Wednesday.
-
-
B.C. teacher disciplined for taking sides in family law dispute with 'biased and unprofessional' court statement
A B.C. teacher has been reprimanded for taking sides in a family law dispute involving a student's parents.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, the beloved educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to celebrate the culture he loved, died on Saturday in St. John's at the age of 85.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto to swing south of Newfoundland, but it will bring heavy rain and high seas
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
-
Boy rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
-
OPP conducts separate investigation into events surrounding deadly shooting in Innisfil
Provincial police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into the events that led up to a police-involved shooting in Innisfil last week.
-
Canada-wide warrant for man who frequents GTA
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad asks for the public's help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Two people thrown from vehicle in Perth County crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Township of Perth South.
-
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike
One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.
-
Pedestrian struck in Exeter, OPP investigating
The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street/Highway 4 and Wellington Street.