WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing senior found safe: Winnipeg police

    A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found.

    The 69-year-old man was last seen in the Transcona area Tuesday afternoon.

    On Wednesday, police confirmed he was safely located.

    CTV News Winnipeg has removed his name and photo.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News