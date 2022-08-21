Missing teen last seen in Fort Richmond area

Authorities say they are concerned about the well-being of a missing 14-year-old girl.

Liv Seenie was last seen Saturday in the Fort Richmond area. Seenie is 5'4 and has long black hair. She was carrying a blue bag and was wearing a blue t-shirt, green shorts, and black runners.

Those with information are being asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.