Missing teen last seen in Fort Richmond area

Winnipeg police say 14-year-old Liv Seenie is missing. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg police say 14-year-old Liv Seenie is missing. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island