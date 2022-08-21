Missing teen last seen in Fort Richmond area found safe: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.
Officers initially reported the missing girl around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, saying she was last seen in the Fort Richmond area. Just after 11 p.m., they provided an update to say she had been safely located.
CTV News Winnipeg has removed identifying details as the girl is a minor.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Majority of Canadians say they've cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Retired senior Mountie, commissioner to testify at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
A former RCMP divisional commander and the commissioner of the federal police force are scheduled to testify this week at the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
For the first time, monkeypox has been reported in a minor in New York state
A minor in New York state has reportedly contracted monkeypox, a first among children in the state and at least the third reported case of the disease among children in the U.S.
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.
Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing
The rationing of power in Sichuan province, China's most important hydropower hub, has hit production for major carmakers in Shanghai, including Tesla, according to reports in Chinese state media.
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and Toronto
A busy day lies ahead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first full day of the German leader's three-day visit to Canada.
Regina
-
'Free to be themselves': Inclusivity, creativity and talent on display at Regina Expo
Its been a long two years of waiting for fans of the Regina Expo, but the event finally made its return to the Queen City bringing with it some creative costumes.
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
Saskatoon
-
Dream experience for Sask. boy with heart condition.
A seven year old Saskatoon boy who was born with half a heart got the chance of a lifetime on Tuesday when he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
Northern Ontario
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
Edmonton
-
'Really exceptional': Edmonton restaurant receives high praise from New York Times reporter
A local restaurant is basking in renewed fanfare after being featured in a national newsletter sent by the New York Times.
-
Majority of Canadians say they've cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
Calm in the chaos: Canadian Medical Association's first Indigenous leader takes helm
Dr. Alika Lafontaine, who on Monday became the first Indigenous and youngest president of the Canadian Medical Association, says he wanted to be a surgeon for several years before he shadowed an anesthesiologist who told him he should consider that field instead.
Toronto
-
Thunderstorms cause flooding in parts of Greater Toronto Area
Thunderstorms moved through the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday evening, bringing heavy rain and prompting several weather advisories to be issued.
-
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped in Scarborough
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
-
Woman robbed of her SUV during armed carjacking in North York parking lot
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint in North York.
Calgary
-
'I heard a bunch of gunshots': Police probe shooting in Penbrooke Meadows
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows Sunday evening.
-
City to undertake new traffic calming measures on John Laurie Blvd. NW
The city of Calgary is holding two information sessions for northwest residents about incoming changes to John Laurie Boulevard NW.
-
Majority of Canadians say they've cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands still without power after weekend storm in Quebec
Hydro-Quebec says it is working hard to restore service to tens of thousands of households who lost power over the weekend.
-
Man accused of flashing young girl in park arrested in Laval
A 55-year-old man accused of flashing a young girl at a park in Laval has been arrested by police.
-
Injured man found at scene of Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie fire arrested for arson
A man suspected of starting a fire in the Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie borough has been arrested by Montreal police.
Ottawa
-
LGBTQ2S+ advocates raise concerns about Ottawa school trustee candidates
Two candidates for Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee in this fall's municipal election are being criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates for alleged transphobic remarks on social media.
-
Customer dies at city of Ottawa landfill
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal incident at the city of Ottawa's dump this weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the CP Women's Open in Ottawa this week
Smiths Falls, Ont. native Brooke Henderson headlines a field of 156 golfers for the CP Women's Open in Ottawa this week.
Atlantic
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Retired senior Mountie, commissioner to testify at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
A former RCMP divisional commander and the commissioner of the federal police force are scheduled to testify this week at the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
Kitchener
-
'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS
The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the International Space Station (ISS).
-
'It’s been very difficult': Refugee clinic forced to turn patients away
The head of the Refugee Health Clinic at the Centre for Family Medicine in Kitchener says his clinic is no longer able to keep up with the number of patients he is requested to see, and is being forced to turn people away.
-
A tragic child’s death, a sanctioned encampment site and multiple fires: Top stories of the week
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
Vancouver
-
Indecent exposure, threatening texts, domestic violence: B.C. RCMP misconduct decisions released
Earlier this month, the RCMP released a number of disciplinary decisions from 2021. In B.C., five officers were found to have committed misconduct that included impaired driving, domestic violence, sending threatening texts, and indecent exposure.
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Over 90 seal pups cared for during busy summer for Vancouver rescue
Best friends Mike and Ike are just two of the harbour seal pups currently recovering at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Mountie disciplined for sending inappropriate texts, memes to estranged wife
A Vancouver Island Mountie was docked 20 days' pay, ordered to receive counselling and recommended for a transfer after sending 45 inappropriate text messages to his estranged wife over a period of two years.
-
Feds contributing $3.4M for new community hall for Vancouver Island First Nation
A Vancouver Island First Nation will receive $3.4 million from the federal government to support the construction of a new community hall.
-
Missing Victoria man last heard from 2 weeks ago, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help locating a missing man last heard from two weeks ago.